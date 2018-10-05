New ‘Kids Don’t Float’ Life Jacket Loaner Station Opens in Superior

City Says with Life Jackets You'll Float Too

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Loon’s Foot Landing just got a lot safer, as a “Kids Don’t Float” Life Jacket Loaner Station was unveiled there Thursday.

The Loon’s Foot station is one of the two new ones in Superior. The long-term goal is to have one of these loaner stations at every water access point in the city.

Developers say, this community service, was a community effort.

“It’s been a long process, but it’s been one that has reinforced a lot of relationships,” said 2nd District City Councilor Jenny Van Sickle. “It feels very ‘by community for community,’ and I’m really proud of that.”

The city hopes that the station will sustain itself thanks to peoples’ life jacket donations.

Anyone can donate their gently used life jackets at the station.