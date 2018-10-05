Night at the Museum Offers After Hours Tours of Glensheen

Grounds Lit Up and Whole Building Opened for Event

DULUTH, Minn.- The Glensheen Mansion got its evening dress on as the building and the grounds were opened up for Night at the Museum.

Glensheen staff said this free event was to give back to the community, who they say has done so much for the mansion.

The grounds, trails and buildings were lit up for the public to enjoy outside, and tours were given inside, with no area closed off.

“They’re even able to get out onto Clara’s balcony, that’s a place that a lot of times people aren’t able to get out and experience,” said Monica Hendrickson of the Advisory Council.

“My favorite spot on the estate is Chester’s Office. So it’s a place where I envision him thinking about Duluth.”

Guides were posted all throughout the mansion and outside to help you find your way, and tell some historical stories.

The staff assured us that due to all the commotion, no ghosts made any appearances.