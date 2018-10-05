Orchards Ready for Apple Festival

More than 50,000 expected to attend Bayfield festival

BAYFIELD, Wis. – The Apple Festival is October 5-7th in Bayfield.

More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the 55th annual event.

October is here. That means it’s apple season in Bayfield.

“We have Courtland, McIntosh, the Honeycrisp and the Paula Reds are the main ones,” said Jim Hauser, owner and operator of Hauser’s Superior View Farms in Bayfield.

The orchard is thirty-eight acres filled with 2,500 to 3,000 apple trees.

“It’s just something to do in the fall,” said Diane Ketcher while at Hauser’s. “It’s a cute little town that’s why we come.”

Guests have already been filling the orchards getting their favorite apple treats.

“The hard apple cider. Good new item they have this year. We’re off to their winery next though,” said Ketcher. “Oh we had a caramel apple too. That was good and we’re always looking for the best apple pie.”

This year’s crop has been good but the weather has made the harvest difficult.

“It’s been a little bit of a challenge with all the rain,” said Hauser. “We usually don’t pick when it’s raining so it’s pick on nice days, grade of rainy days so there’s been lots of grading days.”

Superior View Farms tells us they sell about a third of their crop during the Apple Festival.

The event brings thousands of visitors every year out to many of the orchards.

“All of them. Ten, twelve, fourteen, I don’t know how many there are but we’ll try them all,” said Ketcher. “We’ve already been to five, so I mean come on.”

Business in Northern Wisconsin depends on the festival to keep tourism alive late into the year.

“I know the hotels in Ashland, Iron River, everything is booked for Applefest so it kind of trickles down for the whole area, it’s not just Bayfield in particular,” said Hauser.

For many, it’s the last outdoor celebration of fall before winter freezes the region.