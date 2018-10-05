Prep Girls Soccer: Lumberjacks Close Season With Win, Hunters Victorious in Home Finale

Cloquet-Carlton squeaked by Esko, while Duluth Denfeld shutout Grand Rapids.

CLOQUET, Minn. – In their final match of the regular season, Cloquet-Carlton got the win over Esko 2-1 Thursday night at the Eskomos Stadium.

Kendra Kelley and Katie Turner scored for the Lumberjacks, who finish their season 15-1. The Eskomos got their lone goal from Terryn McColley as they wrap up their regular season at 8-6-1.

In other action, Duluth Denfeld got the 3-0 win over Grand Rapids on Senior Night. Cameron Hill, Ivy Grochowski and Lana Mitchell scored for the Hunters.