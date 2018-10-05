Prep Volleyball: Hawks, Hunters, Lumberjacks, Eskomos All Get Home Wins

Denfeld, Hermantown and Esko get sweeps at home.

DULUTH, Minn.- In prep volleyball action, Duluth Denfeld swept Duluth Marshall 3-0 at home Thursday night.

Hunters’ senior setter Jordyn Maas recorded 29 assists to surpass 2,000 for her career. Denfeld improved to 17-5 on the season. They look ahead to Tuesday when they will face crosstown rival Duluth East.

In other volleyball action Hermantown sweeps Proctor, Cloquet defeats Ashland and Esko tops Silver Bay.