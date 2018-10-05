Student DJs are Recognized for College Radio Day

A national holiday celebrating college DJs.

DULUTH, Minn.- Colleges across the nation celebrated local music and student led radio stations for College Radio Day.

University of Minnesota Duluth’s radio station, 103.3 FM, or “The Basement” as it’s called, has nearly 200 students involved with the school’s program. The basement’s regular hours are from 9 to 11 every night, but the holiday’s celebration allowed student DJ’s the chance to play their music during regular daytime airing hours to thousands of listeners.

“College radio is really unique in it’s… being expressive. It’s really an open forum for people to be creative and say what they want on air. At the same time it’s playing this really cool music that’s never really played,” said radio station music director Mike Mayou.

UMD students celebrated the radio station by spending the week leading up to the holiday by playing music in the common areas of the school and giving out free CDs of all genres.