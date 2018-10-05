Students Tour Factory for Manufacturing Week

The Pathways to Prosperity program aims to get more women in manufacturing jobs

DULUTH, Minn. – Governor Mark Dayton declared this “Manufacturing Week” in Minnesota.

Some prospective workers had the chance to tour a manufacturing facility in Duluth.

Students in the Pathways to Prosperities program through Lake Superior College took the tour.

The program is aimed at getting more women working in manufacturing careers like machine operation.

“The one thing I really do like about it is it’s not as hard as it may seem,” said Bonnie Dominguez, a student in the Integrated Manufacturing program. “A lot of people are intimidated by the math. It’s not that bad. It’s just hands on.”

Students and local leaders toured GPM, a Duluth-based company that makes and maintains industrial water pumps.

Their general manager tells us there is a big need for machine operators which can be great opportunities for women.

“We’ve never had a woman actually apply for the job in machining so it’s very interesting and exciting to see the potential workforce that might be coming through this program here,” said Steve DeBock, General Manager of Manufacturing at GPM.

GPM has sixty-six employees now and managers hope to hire more workers over the next year.