Superior Police Get a New UTV

New Vehicle Great for Community Events Officers Say

SUPERIOR,Wis.- Christmas came early for the Superior Police Department, as they just received a new utility task vehicle, or UTV.

This is the same UTV used by the Duluth Police Department for President Trump’s visit, and now it has been passed on over the bridge.

The UTV is more versatile, more compact, and more agile than a squad car.

It was purchased with no expense to the Police Department’s actual budget, as separate asset forfeiture funds were used.

Reaching top speeds of 55–60 mph, and equipped with heat, air conditioning, four wheel drive, a PA system for officers and more, the department says it’ll produce even more benefits.

“A little more one on one communication with some of the people at the events,” said Assistant Police Chief Matt Markon. “It’s certainly a unique vehicle. So unlike walking up to a squad car, you can walk up to this and there’s a little more personable exchange that’s going to take place.”

The Assistant Chief said the UTV will be used for community events like the Dragonboat Festival, as well as enforcement on city ATV trails.

After getting all the paperwork in order and training the officers, the UTV will start making appearances at the first community event of the spring.