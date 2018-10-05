Essentia Hosts White Ribbon Campaign for Child Loss Awareness

DULUTH, Minn.- October is Pregnancy and Child Loss Awareness month, and it was acknowledged at Essentia Health with their white ribbon campaign.

The campaign’s mission is to educate the public about the impact of pregnancy and child loss, and to offer grief resources to families.

Organizers say, dedicating a whole month to this issue can have a lasting impact.

“For someone who is experiencing child loss to know that they’re not alone and that there are resources available to support them through that process,’ said Gina Dixon, Program Manager for Grief Support Services. “And just awareness that grief takes time, and it’s not a one size fits all.”

Boxes of white ribbons were distributed at various Essentia East locations, signifying support for the campaign.