5K Raises Money For Local K9 Units

The money raised from the event goes towards training and equipment for the local K9 teams.

DULUTH, Minn. – The second annual 5K–K9 run took place Saturday morning at Lester Park to help spread the word and raise some money for the local law enforcement K9 units.

“People obviously know there’s K9’s out working on the streets but what they may not understand, and that’s part of these events, or part of the reasoning of these events, is just to get the word out there about these K9 units. They are expensive so any kind of donations to the foundation, who helps out the area K9 units, is great,” Duluth K9 Officer Rob Hurst said.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the Amsoil Northland Law Enforcement K9 Foundation, which supports local K9 teams for things like equipment and training.