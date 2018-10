Bulldog Women’s Hockey Earns Shootout Win Over Gophers

UMD splits their series with Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn.- After losing game one to Minnesota, Minnesota Duluth took down the Gophers 3-2 in a shootout to split the series.

Gabbie Hughes and Anna Klein each capitalized on power plays in the second period to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead up until the third period. Maddie Rooney ended the night with 37 saves.

The Bulldogs look ahead to No. 2 Wisconsin on Saturday.