Bulldogs Football Remain Undefeated In Win Over Vikings

MInnesota Duluth is now 6-0 on the season and extends road win streak to 13.

SIOUX FALLS, SD.- Minnesota Duluth traveled to Augustana where they for 196 yards and passed for another 196 yards getting a 28–17 victory over the Vikings, remaining undefeated and extending its road win streak to 13.

It was a big day for quarterback John Larson as he became the first bulldog to surpass the 100 yard rushing mark this season with a career high of 104 yards on 17 carries. In his 196 passing yards the sophomore went 16 for 30 with two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs will head home to Malosky Stadium to host Southwest Minnesota State Saturday for the homecoming game.