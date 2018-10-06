Gordy’s To Close For Season on Sunday

The 58th season will wrap up on Sunday.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Gordy’s Hi-Hat in Cloquet will be wrapping up for the 58th season on Sunday. The restaurant operates during the warmer months of the year to give their customers the best experience possible.

Employees tell us that during the off season, the family completes a few projects to get ready for next year, but they are very pleased with the success during this season.

“It was a very good season. We were very fortunate to have nice weather all summer long and a lot of people that are traveling up to their cabins and a lot of great local businesses. It was a great six months but now it’s time to close for the winter,” Gordy’s grandson Sever Lundquist said.

Gordy’s will be open Sunday from 10 a.m. until they run out of food, so be sure to go early if you want to place an order before they close until spring.