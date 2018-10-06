Northlanders Rally to Clean Up Local Beaches

A Coastal Cleanup Event Took Place in Three Locations Across the Twin Ports Saturday Morning

DULUTH, Minn. – If common Northland beaches look a little cleaner, it’s all thanks to helpful Northland volunteers.

The City of Duluth was just one of the sponsors for the coastal cleanup project taking place Saturday morning.

Canal Park Brewing was one of the many locations involved in the beach cleanup.

Folks also turned out at Barker’s Island and Wisconsin Point to help make a difference and honor Twin Ports waterways.

Staff at Canal Park Brewing say events like this help ensure they’re serving the best possible product.

“I think the biggest reason is it’s Lake Superior, it’s where we get the water to make our beer and it’s how we make great beer,” said Ian Anderson, General Manager at Canal Park Brewing.

Staff at Canal Park Brewing say more than 70 people came out to help Saturday at their location. This number is up last year’s event.