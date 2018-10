Saints Chalk Up Another Win Over Eagles

DULUTH, Minn.- After strong defensive performances by both sides, St. Scholastica takes down Northwestern 14-7.

Quarterback Zach Edwards completed 28 for 51 for 314 and two touchdowns. Edwards connected with Aaron Olson and Mitchell Adrian for those two touchdowns.

The Saints are now 3-2 on the season and look ahead to Saturday when they will host Greeneville.