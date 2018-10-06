The National Champions Return to Tie Gophers in Home Opener

Minnesota Duluth unable to score in OT ending in a tie.

DULUTH, Minn.- The defending National Champions Minnesota Duluth sent their home opener against Minnesota into overtime where it finished tied 1-1.

After being down 1-0 for the majority of the game, Peter Krieger would capitalize on the power play to tie the game in the third period. Hunter Shepard was in net with a total of 27 saves.

The Bulldogs head to St. Paul Sunday for the second game of the series.