Veterans Go Hunting As Part Of Wounded Warriors Program

This is the third year the veterans have gone on adventures through the Wounded Warriors Minnesota program.

WRENSHALL, Minn. – A family in Wrenshall is hosting a group of veterans this weekend to go turkey hunting and thank them for their service, as part of the Wounded Warriors Minnesota program.

Wounded Warriors United Minnesota has been taking a group of veterans on different trips for the past three years as a way to give back to the community and have some fun in a relaxing setting.

This weekend, they went turkey hunting and fishing.

“Seeing them, I get 10,12 guys together who never met each other before and seeing them meet each other, get together, and get along like they’ve been friends for 20 years. It’s a great time, and they enjoy it,” President of Wounded Warriors United Minnesota Logan Shiflett said.

Not only do the veterans get the chance to be together and reflect on their time in war but it brings volunteers together to also hear more about the work the veterans did.

“It was great. It was fun from the perspective, we didn’t see anything from our stand but we had great, great conversation. It was just excellent spending time with Bill and hearing his story and his history and that’s really what hunting is about, right? It’s about being together and being outside and it was a beautiful morning, we saw beautiful things, just no luck with the turkeys,” country singer Dave McElroy said.

The group did catch two turkeys during their morning hunt and were hoping to catch even more in the afternoon adventure. The mighty hunters would celebrate a successful trip by cooking and eating the turkeys for dinner.

Although the trip was about hunting, it created new friendships and a lasting memory for those who served our country.