Aurora Man Dies in Crash in Biwabik Township

Driver Lost Control And Flipped Vehicle

BIWABIK TOWNSHIP, Minn –

Tonight authorities believe alcohol and speed were factors in a fatal one-vehicle accident in Biwabik Township.

The accident happened around 2:20 Sunday morning on Vermilion Trail and Ajax Road.

The victim is a 25-year-old Aurora man. The St. Louis County sheriff’s office tells us the driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up landing it on the roof.

The roads were wet at the time of the crash and officials say alcohol and speed may have played a role in the crash. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The victim’s name will be released after family is notified.