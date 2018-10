Bulldog Soccer Shuts Out Dragons For Second Straight Win

Minnesota Duluth ends weekend with 6 points in NSIC.

DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota Duluth got their second straight 2-0 shutout victory over MSU Moorhead.

Nan Glinsek scored first to get her third goal of the season. Natalie St. Martin would score in the second half to widen the gap. Sisley Ng was in goal earning her fourth win of the season.

The Bulldogs move on to 5-6-1, looking ahead to Friday at Winona State University.