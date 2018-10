Bulldogs Hockey Unable to Take Down Gophers In Game 2

After trailing the entire game, Minnesota Duluth is unable to make a full comeback.

ST. PAUL, Minn.- After trailing Minnesota the entire game, Minnesota Duluth staged a late comeback but ultimately fell 7-4.

Noah Cates and Mikey Anderson each with a goal while Jackson Cates had two. Hunter Shepard had 11 saves on the night.

The Bulldogs are now 0-1-1 on the season and prepare for Friday’s series against Michigan Tech.