Cloquet Police Issue Warning After Six Recent Overdoses

CLOQUET, Minn. – Cloquet police have put out a warning after a half-dozen drug overdoses within the last week.

Police are calling the numbers alarming.

In all six cases, Narcan was used to avoid death and reverse the overdose.

The Cloquet Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page:

“If you or a loved one are struggling with drug abuse, we encourage you to get help before it’s too late.”