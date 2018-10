Police: Alcohol, Speed A Factor In Fatal One-Vehicle Crash in Cook

COOK, Minn. – Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a fatal one-vehicle accident in Cook, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened 11 a.m. Sunday on Buboltz Road.

Authorities say the 23-year-old male driver from Gheen, Minnesota, failed to make a sharp left turn on the dirt road before crashing head-on into a tree.

The victim’s name is being withheld until family is notified.