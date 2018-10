Yellowjackets Women’s Soccer Scores Late And Falls To Cobbers

UWS now 3-8-1 on the season.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Wisconsin Superior fell to Concordia 3-1 for their eighth loss of the season.

After being down 3-nil in the second half, Annah Schussman was able to score for the Yellowjackets giving them a fighting chance but they were unable to do further damage. Morgan Philliber was in goal for UWS finishing with 8 saves for 11 shots.

The Yellowjackets look to redeem themselves Thursday at Macalester.