Next Phase of Lakewalk Restoration Begins

A part of the Lakewalk already has asphalt pavement collapsing, which is a concern, so the city is rushing this project just in case another storm comes.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Monday one of Duluth’s most popular tourist attractions is starting a new phase for repairs.

It was almost a year ago when a massive storm hit the Duluth Lakewalk Trail and caused significant damage.

The City of Duluth is behind the reconstruction process to repair this key asset to the city and the region.

A part of the Lakewalk already has asphalt pavement collapsing, which is a concern, so the city is rushing this project just in case another storm comes.

The City of Duluth has closed the Lakewalk Trail from the corner of the lake near Endion Station all the way to Leif Erikson Park.

Barricades will block off pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

City officials say its taken a long time to get to this point, since the design is complicated and because of restrictions when it comes to what work can be done along the shore during certain times of the year.

The Lakewalk was built about 30 years ago and now project leaders believe with the new repairs it’ll be a 50–75 year investment.

Part of the restoration includes a concrete retaining wall. The asphalt on the trail will be wider and thicker.

The project should be completed by the end of December.

“Very difficult to get prepared. If we had a big storm tomorrow, we would have a problem. So, it’s a hard time of the year to do anything,” said City of Duluth Construction Project Supervisor Michael LeBeau. “So, it’s more expensive to build this time of year, of course, but we’re really faced with having to do that.”

Another reason the city is doing the restoration now is because this portion must be repaired first before remaining repairs on the Lakewalk near Canal Park can continue.

The project supervisor says the City of Duluth received disaster recovery funds from the state and there’s a timeline to spend the money.

The remaining repairs on the Lakewalk have to be completed by the end of 2019.