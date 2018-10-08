Saints Men’s Hockey Hold First Practice of Madsen Era

The St. Scholastica men's hockey team held their first practice under their new head coach.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s hockey team are welcoming a new era as first-year head coach Tim Madsen will be manning the bench for the Saints this upcoming season.

Monday was the first official practice for CSS up at Mars Lakeview Arena. The former Minnesota Wilderness coach says he’s been waiting for this day all summer and the players agree.

“We’ve been around the school with Coach [Madsen] and just seeing him on campus and what not. To get on the ice finally with him, it’s a good feeling. The first practice went off to a great start and our guys are pretty excited,” team captain Nate Pionk said.

“Just the energy and excitement around campus for our program and the excitement in the locker room for our program, it’s just through the roof right now. I think these guys have been chomping at the bit for the whole month of September since school started. For us all to get on the ice together, the energy is through the roof and we’re going to keep it rolling right into our first game November 2nd,” said Madsen.