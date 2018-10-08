Saints’ Slavin Wins UMAC Women’s Golfer of the Year

CSS's Eric Anderson won Coach of the Year while Hannah Johnson finished the UMAC tourney as the top medalist.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s golf team won their third straight conference title this past weekend and picked up some awards along the way.

Junior Kylie Slavin was named UMAC Player of the Year after leading the conference in scoring average while posting seven top-10 finishes this past season.

CSS head coach Eric Anderson won his second UMAC Coach of the Year Award in the past three seasons, while freshman and Two Harbors native Hannah Johnson earning medalist honors at the UMAC tournament.