St. Louis County Hosts Foster Family Open House

DULUTH, Minn. – There are more than 700 children in out of home placement in St. Louis County.

That’s why, “Find Foster Families Day” in Minnesota is so important.

“First and foremost, it’s rewarding to the children coming into care,” said South St. Louis County Foster Care Licensor Hannah Checketts. “But, it’s also rewarding to families that are meeting the needs of these kids and forming those attachments and those bonds.”

St. Louis County hosted a Foster Family Open House to spark interest for anyone interested in foster care.

Staff answered questions from people wanting to get information on how they can get involved.

There are different options like short term care or long term care which can lead to adoption.

“A lot of people come in and are interested in what the need is. What the age range of kids in care are. We have kids from 0–18 of all different genders and needs,” said Checketts. “So, we talk a lot about where their interests stems from. what their motivation is and how we can meet our needs as an agency.”

This is the second foster family event of the year and if you can’t make it out to these events St. Louis County can set up a home visit.