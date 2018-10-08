Teamwork Celebration to Mark Heritage Sports Center’s 10th Anniversary

Event will feature Vikings hall-of-famer and former Minnesota Supreme Court justice Alan Page

DULUTH, Minn. – The Essentia Duluth Heritage Sports Center is turning ten years old.

To celebrate the milestone, the center is hosting an all-city teamwork celebration featuring Alan Page, a Vikings hall-of-famer and former Minnesota Supreme Court justice.

The ceremony will celebrate values like teamwork and dedication that are displayed on the Heritage Sports Center’s walls.

“What’s worth celebrating is that Duluth has declared these things important in our lives and what we want to perpetuate in the lives of our children,” said Patrick Francisco, chair of the Duluth Heritage Foundation. “That’s what’s important.”

The celebration will be Thursday, October 18th, 7 p.m. at Denfeld High School.