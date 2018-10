Yellowjackets Men’s Soccer Knock Off Saints

After finishing in a tie earlier this season, UWS gets a 4-1 win over CSS.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Four different Yellowjackets score as Wisconsin-Superior defeated St. Scholastica 4-1 Monday night at the NBC Spartans Sports Complex in Superior.

Blake Perry, Gustavo Barbieri, James Bruce and Miguel Ocampo score for UWS, who are 11-0-1 in their last 12 matches. Darby Henderson scored the lone goal for CSS, who dropped their third straight game.