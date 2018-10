Bulldogs Volleyball Knock Off Huskies at Home

The UMD volleyball team extend their home win streak to 19 games.

DULUTH, Minn. – It took four sets, but the UMD volleyball team avenged their road loss from a month ago to St. Cloud State with a home win on Tuesday night 3-1.

Kate Berg led the Bulldogs with 14 kills. Emily Torve helped the cause with 50 assists as the Bulldogs improve to 17-4 on the season and 10-2 in the NSIC.

UMD will be back at home Friday night as they host Winona State.