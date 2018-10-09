Clothing Drive Helps Victims of Domestic Violence

Clothes can be dropped off all month at the American Indian Community Housing Organization

DULUTH, Minn. – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

To help their domestic violence shelter, the American Indian Community Housing Organization is collecting winter clothes all month long.

Donations of coats, socks, boots, and thermals are being accepted at the AICHO in Downtown Duluth to help women and children displaced by domestic violence.

Employees say their shelter is now full.

“We’ll have women that show up with children and they don’t have anything and so as a community we try to rally and find ways that we can help them to be safe,” said Mona Cedillo, a training and resource specialist.

AICHO has programs all month long. On October 18th, they’re hosting a coffee and donuts discussion about healthy and unhealthy relationships.