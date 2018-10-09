“Dear Finder 2018” to Open at UMD Thursday

This will be the Third and Possibly Final Production of "Dear Finder" by the UMD School of Fine Arts

DULUTH, Minn. – Dear Finder 2018 is set to open on Thursday, October 11 at the Marshall Performing Arts Center on the campus of UMD.

This will be the third time the production has been performed by the UMD School of Fine Arts.

Director Tom Isbell helped write the production and tells FOX 21 this could be the last time it’s performed at UMD.

A new imagining of the award-winning documentary play first performed twenty years ago, Dear Finder 2018 examines how we continue to struggle with the lessons and legacies of the Holocaust.

Details:

October 11 – 13 & 17 – 20, 2018 | 7:30 p.m.

October 14, 2018 | 2:00 p.m.

Marshall Performing Arts Center – Mainstage Theatre

Run time: 90 minutes

Tickets:

Click here to buy tickets today.