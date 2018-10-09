Demolition Of Condemned Kozy Building Stalled By Former Owner

DULUTH, Minn. – Demolition has been halted — at least for now — for the condemned Kozy building and apartments in downtown Duluth.

A state district judge granted the temporary injunction requested by former Kozy owner Eric Ringsred.

This comes as Ringsred is in the middle of a lawsuit with the city of Duluth claiming it failed to preserve the historic structure.

As part of the temporary injunction, Ringsred must post a bond of $50,000 by Friday.

Ringsred, you’ll recall, lost ownership of the building to the city of Duluth after failing to pay his taxes.

The Kozy building was condemned in 2010 after fire gutted the place.