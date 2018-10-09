Duluth Food Day Held at CSS

Local restaurants brought samples as part of Homecoming Week

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s homecoming week at the College of St. Scholastica and students are celebrating with events all week long.

Tuesday was Duluth Food Day.

Local restaurants and coffee houses brought food samples and coupons to help make the students feel comfortable with local dining options.

“St. Scholastica promotes community and we do our community days twice a year just to get out there and be familiar with everyone,” said Nejla Topic, Campus Activities Coffee House and Performance Chair.

Homecoming week continues tomorrow with soccer matches and a volleyball game.

The homecoming football game will be played on Saturday night.