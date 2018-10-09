Early Morning Fire Severely Damages Beijing Restaurant

Duluth Fire Marshall Investigating Cause of the Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Beijing Restaurant just before 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When crews arrived on scene they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building located at 1918 London Road.

Fire crews say they were able to contain the fire quickly which had engulfed the entire first floor of the restaurant.

Initial damage estimates are $100,000 for the structure and $50,000 for contents.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported.

The Duluth Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.