Firefighters Spread Awareness During Fire Prevention Week

Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 7-13.

CLOQUET, Minn. – This is Fire Prevention Week across the country, but the Cloquet Area Fire District is using the entire month of October to spread fire prevention awareness instead of just a week.

Throughout the month members of the fire department are making their way to area schools to talk about fire safety.

On Tuesday, the Cloquet Area Fire District was at Washington Elementary.

Staff say it’s never too early to teach kids about preventing fires and what to do when a fire happens.

“It’s really important to make sure that you have working smoke alarms in your home,” said Cloquet Area Fire District Public Education Coordinator Capt. Sarah Buhs. “If there was a fire that happened in your home to make sure you have a home escape plan, so everyone gets out of the home safely and to have a safe meeting place outside of your home.”

The fire department also does home safety visits where they’ll install smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors for free.

Students also participate in a coloring contest for the “Look. Listen. Learn.” campaign. The team with the winning poster wins a free pizza party with firefighters.

Here are some tips:

LOOK for possible fire hazards in your home and eliminate them.

LISTEN for your home’s smoke alarms. Know that you may have only minutes to get out if a fire breaks out.

LEARN two ways out of each room of your home. Exits should be easy to access and free of clutter.