Get Your Costume Ready! North End Days, Superior Spooktacular Starts Friday

The Superior Business Improvement District is Proud to Present North End Days, Superior Spooktacular Events this Weekend

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Ghosts and goblins of the Twin Ports invite you to spend your weekend having fun, playing games and enjoying one of the best fall parades across the region.

The Superior Spooktacular is happening Saturday, October 13 with North End Days kicking off Friday, October 12.

Organizers Carolyn Nelson Kavajecz and Ed Newman stopped by FOX 21 Local News Tuesday morning to chat about the weekend’s festivities.

FOX 21 Local News will be the official judges for the Spooktacular Parade. Five trophies will be given out to the best and most creative participants.

Friday will feature the Goin’ Postal Art and Music Festival featuring local artists and musicians at a variety of venues in the North End.

Saturday will feature the Spooktactular activities you know and love including the Pumpkin Patch with vendors and kids activities, the Spooktacular parade and new this year will be a Street Dance with beer garden.

