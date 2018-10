Greyhounds Win Big in First Round of Sectionals

Duluth East blasts Cambridge-Isanti 13-0 at home.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East boys soccer team put on a show on the rain-soaked turf as they defeated Cambridge-Isanti 13-0 Tuesday night in the first round of the Section 7AA tournament.

The Greyhounds move on to face Forest Lake Thursday night at home. That match is scheduled for 5 p.m.