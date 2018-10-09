Lakewalk Detour in Place During Trail Restoration

DULUTH, Minn. – On Monday the City of Duluth began the first part of its multi-phase restoration to the Lakewalk Trail which included closing the trail from the corner of the lake near Endion Station all the way to Leif Erikson Park.

Mayor Emily Larson posted to her Facebook page Tuesday afternoon saying, “Starting this week, the City will be mobilizing equipment, installing protective fencing around the project zone and temporarily removing the boardwalk as part of an approved emergency repair totaling about $1.18 million.”

The project is expected to be completed by the end of December with the trail opening in January 2019 for a short period of time.

City officials say the trail will need to close again for spring-summer 2019 when additional work is needed to install the boardwalk and asphalt the pavement.

Mayor Larson says she is proud of the work that is being done to not only rebuild a vital piece of Duluth’s infrastructure but to rebuild it with longevity and resiliency in mind.