Mike Devney Named New Head Coach of Hunters Boys Basketball

The former Esko coach will lead the team at the school where he teaches.

DULUTH, Minn. – Back in August, Jeff nace retired after 24 seasons as head coach of the Duluth Denfeld boys basketball team. Lots of names were rumored to take the position, but only one made the most sense.

Tuesday Denfeld athletic director Tom Pearson announced that Mike Devney has been named the new boys basketball coach for the Hunters. Devney spent the past 19 seasons as the head coach at Esko before his contract was not renewed back in April of this year.

Devney says he’s glad to have a new start at a place he is very familiar with as he teaches economics at Denfeld.

“24 years as a head coach and I’ve had to travel every day. Five years to Carlton and then 19 years to Esko. Teaching here and knowing the kids during the day is a big aspect that I’ve never had before. A lot of them i’m going to have in class. You see some things in class that also define what kind of kid they are and what kind of player they’re going to be,” Devney said.

The Hunters went 19–8 last season falling to Hermantown in the first round of the section tournament.