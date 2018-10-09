New Affordable Housing Development Underway In Cloquet

City officials believe the 35-unit property will help fill the housing gap in Cloquet.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) says it’s stepping out of the box with its latest project.

A new housing development is coming to Cloquet after a study revealed the need for 80 new affordable housing units.

The Cloquet HRA approached this project with the mindset of if not us then who to provide affordable housing for the community.

With gold shovels in hand, the White Pine Apartment complex in Cloquet is one step closer to reality.

Project developers and neighbors braved the cold and rain for the groundbreaking of White Pine Apartments.

One year from now 35 families will call the White Pine Apartments home.

“Filling the affordable housing gap is a challenge it always has been and it always will be. We’ve struggled for years to get to this point today,” said Cloquet Ward 2 City Councilor David Bjerkness. “I want to point out that projects like this don’t happen without partnerships. Partnerships like we enjoy, the city of cloquet and with the hra, as well as partnerships with the state of Minnesota.

The White Pine Apartments will be located at 930 14th street in Cloquet.

The property will have one, two and three bedroom apartments.

The units are designed for people with an annual income of $20,000 to $45,000 who can’t afford the market rate in Cloquet.

White Pine Apartments will bring something new to Cloquet with its underground parking.

“There are elevators, there’s a washer and dryer in every unit, just like your home. They’re quire larger,” said Cloquet HRA Executive Director Debra Shaff. “A one bedroom apartment is an average of 600 square feet. So, they’re going to be very nice, done very well.”

Seven of the apartments at White pPine will be supportive housing.

Those units will provide permanent housing with services to formerly homeless people in the community.