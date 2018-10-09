Prep Volleyball: Hunters, Rails Keep Rolling at Home

Duluth Denfeld swept Duluth East while Proctor knocked off Cloquet 3-1.

DULUTH, Minn. – In prep volleyball action, Duluth Denfeld got the home sweep over rivals Duluth East 3-0 Tuesday night.

Senior Caitlin Schneeweis led the Hunters with 15 kills. The Greyhounds were paced by Kirsten Cotter and her nine kills.

Denfeld improves to 12-3 on the season with just two matches left on their schedule. Duluth East is still searching for their first win of the season.

In other action, Proctor got the win over Cloquet 3-1. The Rails are now 14-8 as they get set for their season finale next Tuesday against Eveleth-Gilbert.