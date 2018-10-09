The Latest: Michael Strengthens Into Category 3 Hurricane

Some Areas Could see 13 Feet of Storm Surge

(Nick Tomecek/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (AP) – Forecasters say Michael has strengthened into a major hurricane with winds of 120 mph.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says in a Tuesday evening advisory that Michael has become a Category 3 hurricane and is moving north across the Gulf of Mexico at 12 mph. The hurricane is about 295 miles south of Panama City Beach, Florida.

Michael is expected to continue across the Gulf through the night and move inland over the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday. It is forecast to be a major hurricane at landfall and weaken as it moves across the southeastern U.S.

The hurricane center says some areas could see as much as 13 feet of storm surge and 12 inches of rain.