Two Injured in Ashland House Fire

The Cause of the Fire is Under Investigation

photo courtesy: Michael VandeVusse

ASHLAND, Wisc. – The Ashland Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 312 11th Avenue West at about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival fire crews found the second floor of a duplex engulfed in flames.

A 41-year-old male and a 29-year-old female were transported to MMC for possible first and second degree burns to their hands and face.

The fire department says there was heavy damage to the second floor unit and estimates fire damage at $90,000.

Fire crews from Washburn and Mason responded to the fire as well.

Authorities say the fire appeared suspicious in nature and is being investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigation of Wisconsin.