Yellowjackets Volleyball Fall in Five Sets

Another long match sees the UWS volleyball team fall to UW-Stout.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – In non-conference volleyball action, Wisconsin-Superior played another five-set match, but this time they fall to UW-Stout 3-2 Tuesday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

Taylor Howe and Cami Sletta combined for 25 kills for the Yellowjackets, who have played five sets in four of their past five matches.

They’ll look to bounce back Friday afternoon as they go down to St. Paul for non-conference action against St. Catherine. The Yellowjackets lost to the Wildcats in five sets at home last Wednesday.