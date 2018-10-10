Brighton Beach Temporarily Closed

At this time it's not known when Brighton Beach will officially reopen.

DULUTH, Minn. – This morning the City of Duluth announced Brighton Beach will temporarily close because of the storm.

Yet, that didn’t keep people away from the area.

Many tourists are braving the cold and harsh winds.

Some told us they want to soak it all in and share what they see with their family back home.

“It’s a Great Lake of Minnesota. You got to enjoy the natural kind of weather and you don’t see this every day,” said Amy Jenner of the Twin Cities. “So, it’s great to come out and capture it with pictures, photographs and videos.”

City officials fear the temporary fix on that road from last year’s storm damage is now compromised.

At this time it’s not known when Brighton Beach will officially reopen.