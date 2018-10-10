Bulldogs Volleyball Continue Dominance at Romano Gym

The UMD volleyball team are currently riding a 19-game home winning streak.

DULUTH, Minn. – After losing to St. Cloud State less than a month ago, the UMD volleyball team got their revenge Tuesday night at Romano gym, winning the match in four sets.

The Bulldogs have now won 19 straight matches at home and head coach Jim Boos believes a lot of this success is simply from finding their rhythm.

“We’re on a nice little stretch here where we have nine wins out of the last ten matches. I feel like we’re starting to get back into what we want to be and doing some of the things that we expect us to be better at. We’re healthy again with the exception of Mandy [Kurosky]. It just feels like were back into A bit of a groove and we’ve got four weekends left here and then we’re into the playoff time,” Boos said.

The Bulldogs look to keep that home win streak alive as they are set to host Winona State on Friday and Upper

Iowa on Saturday.