Cates Brothers Make Stellar Debuts for UMD Men’s Hockey Team

Jackson and Noah Cates each lit the lamp in the season-opening series against Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD men’s hockey freshmen Jackson and Noah Cates each had stellar debuts this past weekend against the University of Minnesota.

During Saturday’s game in St. Paul, Jackson scored twice and Noah scored once, too. The Stillwater, MN natives were expected to contribute early on, so when the game got out of hand, they were determined to take advantage of their opportunity.

“It’s been two years since we played with each other. It took a little while to get used to it again. I think we’re getting back on the same chemistry and same track. Yeah, it’s been good,” said Jackson.

“It’s been fun to play in front of family again close to home. Obviously wish we won, but it’s a step in the right direction and just a fun night,” Noah said.

“When they play together, they have good chemistry. They know where each other is on the ice and that goes back to when they played together in high school. It’s funny how brothers are. We’re looking for them to be a big part of our offense and come in as freshman and contribute, much like they did last week,” head coach Scott Sandelin said.