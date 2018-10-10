City Closes Areas in Canal Park, Brighton Beach Due to Weather

City Reports Standing Water at end of Park Point

1/2 Photo Courtesy: Jeffrey Doty

2/2 Photo Courtesy: Jeffrey Doty

DULUTH, Minn. – Due to flooding and standing water the City of Duluth has temporarily closed the following areas:

Canal Park Drive by Morse Street

Lighthouse parking lot by maritime museum

Harbor Drive behind the DECC

Brighton beach

End of Park Point

City officials also report the Lakewalk Trail behind the Canal Park hotels may be partially inaccessible due to debris and high waves.

City crews are monitoring low lying areas and responding to reports of downed trees.

The National Weather Service says winds of 64 mph were reported at the Duluth harbor Wednesday. The gale-force winds are creating waves as high as 14 to 18 feet.

Officials are urging residents to stay away from the lakeshore.