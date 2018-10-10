City Closes Areas in Canal Park, Brighton Beach Due to Weather
City Reports Standing Water at end of Park Point
DULUTH, Minn. – Due to flooding and standing water the City of Duluth has temporarily closed the following areas:
- Canal Park Drive by Morse Street
- Lighthouse parking lot by maritime museum
- Harbor Drive behind the DECC
- Brighton beach
- End of Park Point
City officials also report the Lakewalk Trail behind the Canal Park hotels may be partially inaccessible due to debris and high waves.
City crews are monitoring low lying areas and responding to reports of downed trees.
The National Weather Service says winds of 64 mph were reported at the Duluth harbor Wednesday. The gale-force winds are creating waves as high as 14 to 18 feet.
Officials are urging residents to stay away from the lakeshore.