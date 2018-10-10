UPDATE: Canal Park Beyond Buchanan Street Closed to Non-Residents

Residents Discouraged from Visiting Lakewalk

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth and Duluth Police Department announced South Lake Avenue and Canal Park Drive are closed below Buchanan Street to due to deteriorating road conditions and flooding.

Only residents of Park Point and those who have businesses in that area will be allowed beyond Buchanan Street at this time.

Waves are expected to increase in the evening which could make water levels too deep for vehicles.

Officials are discouraging people from visiting the Lakewalk due to worsening weather conditions.